Hontiveros Slams Quiboloy's COC Filing

Senator Risa Hontiveros criticized embattled Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy for running for the Senate despite facing serious charges of human trafficking and child abuse in court.

“Apollo Quiboloy, magkaroon naman kayo ng kaunting hiya,” was the statement of Hontiveros as she questioned Quiboloy’s filing of his certificate of candidacy for a Senate post in the 2025 midterm elections.

“Para sa isang taong humaharap sa patong-patong na kaso, kabilang ang human trafficking at child abuse, at nagtago pa nga sa batas, nagkaroon pa talaga kayo ng lakas ng loob na ipresenta ang inyong sarili sa taumbayan para maging mambabatas,” she added.

Hontiveros acknowledged the right of people to enter politics to serve the public.

“Karapatan nga ng bawat isa sa atin na tumakbo para maglingkod sa bayan, pero nagtitiwala akong may sapat na kaalaman tayong mga Pilipino upang gamitin ang ating karapatang pumili ng ating mga lider at hindi iboto si Quiboloy,” she said.

The lady senator urged the public to choose wisely during elections.

“Let us not elect lawbreakers as lawmakers,” Hontiveros said.

On Tuesday, the Commission on Elections confirmed that Quiboloy’s legal counsel, Mark Tolentino, filed his COC.