DILG provides Caloocan residents training equipment

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has donated new equipment to Caloocan City to support its local livelihood training and programs.

The Caloocan City Manpower Training Center received hacksaw machines, computer sets, and smart TV television screens.

It added that the donations were made to recognize Caloocan City’s strong performance in local assessments.

Former DILG Secretary and senatorial aspirant Benjamin Abalos Jr. mentioned during the proclamation rally of the Malapitans that only Mandaluyong City and Caloocan City earned the Seal of Good Governance award.