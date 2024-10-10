DepEd, BJMP sign MoA

The Department of Education (DepEd) has partnered with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to enhance educational access for persons deprived of liberty through the Alternative Learning System.

The newly signed memorandum of agreement underscores both agencies' shared commitment to improving the well-being and educational rights of persons deprived of liberty, recognizing education as a key component in rehabilitation and reintegration.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara commended BJMP’s “Tagapangalaga Ko, Guro Ko" program, which has provided continued education to persons deprived of liberty since its inception in 2010.

On average, around 20,000 persons deprived of liberty have enrolled in ALS over the past three years. For the school year 2023-2024 alone, 5,596 persons deprived of liberty enrolled in elementary, 9,286 in junior high school, and 5,983 in senior high school under the program.

"Through this memorandum of agreement, we are reinforcing our commitment to leave no one behind. With your help, we reaffirm that every Filipino, no matter their circumstances, deserves a chance to learn and grow," Angara said.

BJMP chief Ruel Rivera expressed his gratitude to DepEd for its continued dedication to creating meaningful change in the lives of persons deprived of liberty.