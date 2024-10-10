BCDA inks MoA with telco firm

NEW CLARK CITY — To enhance internet connectivity within special economic zones, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and independent telecom tower operator LBS Digital Infrastructure Corporation (LDIC) plan to undertake a digital infrastructure project.

According to BCDA president and CEO Engr. Joshua M. Bingcang, the agency signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with LDIC president and CEO Ramoncito S. Yu III to improve internet speed and connectivity in New Clark City, Morong Discovery Park, Camp John Hay, and Bonifacio Global City.

The MoU aims to fast-track discussions with mobile network operators and secure their approval for the deployment and subleasing of common towers in the designated special economic zones.

LDIC is a homegrown independent telecommunications tower operator owned by major Japanese investment house Sojitz Corporation and Filipino firm New Founderco Holdings Corporation.

“Our partnership with LDIC represents a significant step in our goal to ramp up internet connectivity in our developments. Through this initiative, we can build the right infrastructure that will advance and propel the digitalization of businesses and communities in our areas,” Bingcang said.

The initiative aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s direction to leverage private sector expertise in utilizing common towers and other passive information and communications technology infrastructure to provide reliable internet connectivity for all Filipinos.

As stipulated in the MoU, LDIC will conduct studies to determine the financial viability and feasibility of the digital infrastructure project without any cost to BCDA and will submit pre-investment and business studies within one year of BCDA’s approval.

In addition to LDIC, another local telecommunications tower operator, PhilTower Consortium Incorporated, has expressed interest in partnering with BCDA to further improve digital connectivity in its developments, including Bonifacio Global City, New Clark City and Morong Discovery Park.

Currently, PhilTower has existing rooftop cell sites in New Clark City, particularly at the Government Building and the National Academy of Sports.

BCDA is also implementing the commercialization of passive ICT infrastructure in New Clark City, which is expected to form the foundation for robust fiber infrastructure and competitive retail internet services in the 9,450-hectare metropolis.