Attack damages ship off Yemen coast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AFP) -- A ship was struck and damaged by an “unknown projectile” in the Red Sea, a British maritime agency said on Thursday, following months of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

“The master of the vessel reports being hit by unknown projectile and the vessel has sustained damage, no fires or casualties reported,” said the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which is run by the British navy.

Ambrey, a maritime security firm, said the Liberia-flagged chemicals tanker was hit on its bridge, “causing light damage,” 73 nautical miles southwest of Hodeida, a port city held by the Houthis.

The ship, which was traveling from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Muscat in Oman, later reported two more explosions nearby, UKMTO and Ambrey said.

“The crew are reported safe. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity,” UKMTO added.

The Houthis, part of the “axis of resistance” of Iran-linked groups, have targeted ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November in what they describe as support for Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war.

The attacks have seriously disrupted a route which carries 12 percent of global trade, and triggered reprisal strikes by the United States and Britain against rebel targets in Yemen.

In more than 100 attacks over nearly a year, four sailors have been killed and two ships have sunk, while one vessel and its crew remain detained since being hijacked last November.