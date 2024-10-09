UAE’s Masdar eyes local investments

Leading Emirati renewable energy provider Masdar sees the Philippines as having a strong potential as an investment partner, amid the government plan to make the country’s consumption of energy green and sustainable.

Masdar, a clean energy pioneer which is positioning the United Arab Emirates at the forefront of the worldwide energy transition, is actively exploring renewable energy projects, with a focus on solar, wind, and geothermal power.

Trade Secretary Christina Aldeger Roque, during her visit last week in Dubai, shared about the Philippines’ National Renewable Energy Program, which aims to boost the country’s renewable energy share to 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.

The comprehensive target, alongside the nation’s stable economic climate and supportive regulatory environment, presents an excellent opportunity for Masdar’s growth and expansion in the region.

“We welcome Masdar’s vision to invest in the Philippines as it aligns perfectly with the vision of President Marcos Jr. for a greener future. The DTI and the Philippine government are committed to supporting sustainable energy initiatives that will not only drive economic growth but also ensure a greener future for our nation,” Roque added.

The meeting underscores the Philippines’ growing attractiveness as a destination for clean energy investment in Asia.

Masdar, established in 2006 as part of the UAE government’s commitment to clean energy leadership, aims to develop up to 2GW of renewable energy capacity in the ASEAN region by 2025.