Team Liquid PH head coach picks up lessons from 'worst' MPL season

Team Liquid PH head coach Archie "Tictac" Reyes is looking to draw from the lessons of a disappointing regular season as his squad prepares for the MPL Season 14 Playoffs, which begin on 16 October at Green Sun.

The defending champions finished the regular season in fifth place, setting them up for a do-or-die match against Aurora on the opening day of the playoffs. For Tictac, it was the team's worst regular season since he joined in Season 10.

"We discussed what happened in the regular season, our weaknesses and why it was our worst season," Tictac told DAILY TRIBUNE.

"We determined what those were and learned from it. We have to carry those lessons to the Playoffs. Our scrims are more intense and [we work] on their physical and mental conditioning so they can give their A-game in the Playoffs," he added.

Team Liquid PH, formerly known as ECHO, has consistently secured an upper bracket spot in the playoffs since Season 11, ensuring their safety from early elimination. Now that they face the added pressure of a must-win situation, Tictac emphasizes the importance of focus and composure.

"It is always one game at a time. We cannot think that it is a do-or-die match. Let's maintain our composure and focus on our preparation," Tictac said.