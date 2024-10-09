SRDP crucial to advancing Phl cyber defense, says AFP

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) sees the newly-enacted Self-Defense Reliant Posture (SRDP) Revitalization Act having a crucial role in advancing the country’s cyber defense technologies that are significant to addressing evolving security challenges.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla stressed the importance of cyber tools in safeguarding the nation's critical infrastructure and ensuring that military operations remain resilient against any digital attack.

“Integrating cyber tools into the SRDP is vital, given the current landscape where cyber threats are integral to external security challenges,” said Padilla.

“Cyber warfare is now closely linked to traditional warfare, making it imperative for our defense systems to keep pace with technological advancements," she added.

Padilla said that the SRDP will entail research and development among various government agencies, the private sector and academic institutions in manufacturing arms and military equipment and developing cyber tools needed for defense.

"Such tools may encompass cybersecurity frameworks, threat detection systems, artificial intelligence for intelligence gathering, and advanced encryption techniques tailored to counter rapidly evolving cyber threats," Padilla said.

She also mentioned the AFP’s push for the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) through the modernization program calls for the SRDP.