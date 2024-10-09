Senate race draws eclectic mix

As the Philippine midterm elections approach, a vibrant and diverse lineup of senatorial candidates has emerged, each vying for a seat in the upper chamber of Congress. Of various backgrounds, political affiliations, and platforms, these candidates reflect the rich tapestry of Philippine society and its pressing issues. Among the 184 candidates for senator, six incumbents are seeking reelection, hoping to build on their legislative achievements.

They are Francis Tolentino, Imee Marcos, Bong Revilla, Lito Lapid, Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Christopher “Bong” Go.

The first four are affiliated with the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas, the coalition led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Dela Rosa and Go are with the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) which is headed by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

All six benefit from the equity of the incumbent, with their established name recognition, track records, and relationships with their constituents providing them a significant advantage.

Comeback candidates

Making a comeback are former senators Panfilo Lacson, Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, Gringo Honasan, Bam Aquino, Manny Pacquiao, and Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

Lacson served three terms in the Senate from 2001 to 2013 and from 2016 to 2022, while Sotto, a senator since 2019, previously served from 2004 to 2016. In 2022, Lacson ran for president with Sotto as his running mate.

Honasan, on the other hand, served in the Senate in 1995, 2001, 2007, and 2013.

Aquino was first elected in 2013 but lost his reelection bid in 2019. This time, he said he will rely heavily on volunteerism and a social media campaign.

Pacquiao, coming off a failed presidential campaign in 2022, is hoping for a return to the Senate after his term in 2016.

Pangilinan served in the Senate from 2001 to 2013 and again from 2016 to 2022. He will be running under his long-time party, the Liberal Party.

Star power: TV, online personalities

Topping pre-election surveys are brothers Erwin and Ben Tulfo, both hard-hitting broadcasters. Erwin is an incumbent congressman who served as secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development under the current administration. If they win, they will be joining their brother Raffy in the upper chamber.

Television personalities Willie Revillame and Jimmy Bondoc have also joined the senatorial race pushing their respective agendas.

Revillame said he would increase the discounts on the purchase of certain goods for senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs), pointing out that the current 20-percent discount is “too low.”

Bondoc, on the other hand, said he would work to optimize the entertainment industry as an economic force.

Actor Phillip Salvador, running under the PDP, said his main platform will focus on the modernization of state forces and the rehabilitation of drug users.

Internet personality Dr. Willie Ong, undergoing treatment for cancer in Singapore, also filed his CoC through his wife, Dr. Anna, as did Mark Gamboa, a vlogger with over 100,000 online followers.

Newcomers eager to make mark

Eyeing a Senate seat for the first time are congressmen, local government executives, a veteran soldier, lawyers, doctors, and a detained religious leader, among others.

Agri Party-list Rep. Wilbert Lee promised to provide jobs for everyone, while Sagip Party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta is running under his unity platform.

House Deputy Speaker Camille Villar, sister of Senator Mark Villar, also tossed her hat into the Senate ring, vowing to offer “fresh perspectives and innovative solutions.”

Also coming from a powerful political clan, Makati Mayor Abigal Binay said she intends to focus on three things: improving health and education; pushing for stronger local government units that are resilient and sustainable; and bettering social programs.

Former Ilocos Norte Gov. Chavit Singson, a seasoned politician, vowed to push for the modernization of public utility vehicles, such as jeepneys and tricycles.

Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, facing human trafficking, child abuse, and sexual exploitation charges, has joined the Senate race.

Among the prominent newcomers are former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez and Col. Ariel Querubin.

Not exactly a newcomer is lawyer-doctor Jose Montemayor Jr., a losing senatorial candidate in 2019 and a presidential aspirant in 2022.

Alternative voices

Labor leaders Sonny Matula, Luke Espiritu, and Leody de Guzman will all try their chances in the Senate again.

Matula ran for senator in 2019 and 2022 but lost; the same with Espiritu and De Guzman who both ran for senator in 2022 and 2019, respectively.

For the first time in the group’s history, the Makabayan coalition fielded 11 senatorial aspirants for the 2025 polls.

Among them are ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. and House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro and Gabriela Women’s Party-list Rep. and House Assistant Minority Leader Arlene Brosas.

Completing the list are Mody Floranda of the Piston Transport Group, Mimi Domingo of Kadamay, Jocelyn Andamo from Filipino Nurses United, Jerome Adonis of Kilusang Mayo Uno, former National Anti-Poverty Commission chairperson Liza Maza, former Bayan Muna Party-list Rep. Teddy Casiño, Pamalakaya vice chairperson Ronnel Arambulo, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas Chairperson Danilo Ramos, and Moro representative Amirah Lidasan.

Former state and UN auditor Heidi Mendoza, an independent, vowed to continue her fight against corruption in the Senate.

CoC filing peaceful

The weeklong CoC filing was “generally peaceful,” the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.

“It’s been very quiet. This incident is different because compared to our previous filings of candidacy, the Maguindanao Massacre started in 2010 during the period of candidacy filing,” Comelec chairperson George Garcia told the media.

“This event is commendable. It’s not just due to the Comelec; it’s the collaboration of our citizen’s arms, civil society, and members of the media throughout the country,” Garcia added.

With that, Garcia said he hopes that the upcoming 2025 midterm elections will also be generally peaceful.

About 43,300 individuals filed their CoCs, significantly lower compared to 2022 with 47,000 filers, and 2019 with 46,000 filers.

The Comelec logged 184 senatorial aspirants during the 8-day CoC filing from 1 to 8 October, while there were 190 party-list groups.

Over 18,000 positions will be contested by candidates across the country in next year’s polls.

Among them are 12 senatorial seats, 63 seats for party-list representatives, and 254 seats for congressional district representatives in the national race.