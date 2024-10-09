Onrubia forces draw vs Bam Khatoon

Joyce Onrubia's 94th minute-goal kept Kaya FC-Iloilo's chances in the Asian Football Confederation Women's Champions League alive, securing a 1-1 draw against Bam Khatoon of Iran on Wednesday evening at the Pathum Thani Arena in Thailand.

Onrubia found the back of the net thanks to an assist by Anicka Castañeda, and assured Kaya earned a point by the end of the match.

Fatemeh Gera gave Bam Khatoon an early 1-0 lead after converting a penalty kick in the 39th minute.