Kaya FC-Iloilo battles Iranian club

Game today:

(Pathum Thani Stadium)

5 p.m. — Kaya FC vs Bam Khatoon

Kaya FC-Iloilo will try to get another win in the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Champions League as it goes up against Bam Khatoon of Iran at the Pathum Thani Stadium in Thailand on Wednesday.

Kick-off will begin at 5 p.m., and Kaya will be looking to translate its momentum into a victory in its second match of the continent’s biggest women’s club competition.

The reigning Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s League champion is coming off a 0-0 draw against home side College of Asian Scholars last Monday.

Meanwhile, Bam Khatoon suffered a 1-2 loss to A-League Women side Melbourne City FC last Monday.

With the group stage only a single-round robin, this will be a must-win for Kaya as a victory here will improve the squad’s standing in Group B.

Only the top two teams and the two best third-place squads in the competition will advance to the knockout stages.

Kaya head coach Let Dimzon stressed the importance of finishing their chances whenever they are in front of the goal.

Against College of Asian Scholars, Kaya had 11 attempts with only three of those strikes on target.

“It was a great start for us but we had a lot of chances that we couldn’t capitalize on in front of the box. It was frustrating as we were also denied by the post,” Dimzon said.

“We need to polish our attacks, especially the final pass and work on our finishing. There’s room for improvement and we will discuss and adjust for the next game.”

Mona Hamoudi will be a target for Kaya as she was the lone goalscorer for Bam Khatoon against Melbourne.