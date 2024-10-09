PARTNERSHIP

Happy birthday, Taiwan!

Praises flew on good tidings and upward trajectories, over scaled-down carousing, amuse-bouche and a lavish array that pined for Taiwan’s successful shared journey with the Philippines in a great many years to come.
Sparklers to toast Taiwan’s 113th
Sparklers to toast Taiwan’s 113thPhotographs by larry cruz for the daily tribune
Published on

On Tuesday, an impressive crowd in the Philippines decked a swank Makati ballroom in red and gold to celebrate their roots miles away from home, imposing an anthem that was deeply felt.

An emerging female band staged an electrical dance number
An emerging female band staged an electrical dance number
A MIX of folk and Taiwan pop was the order of music and the night’s many extravagant spectacles.
A MIX of folk and Taiwan pop was the order of music and the night’s many extravagant spectacles.

They are Taiwanese, by blood or citizenship, who hobnobbed with the Philippines’ polite society and bureaucrats in declaration of the country’s 113th National Day, singing esteemed aspirations for the motherland and hoping for a bigger picture, one that fosters kindred ties with Taiwan’s most beloved friends, partners and allies, not that which espouses hate and traverses no delicate line.

A Soaring paean to the Republic of China.
A Soaring paean to the Republic of China.
Tomas Guno, MECO director
Tomas Guno, MECO director
Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil, chairperson and resident representative of MECO, giving remarks via a video message.
Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil, chairperson and resident representative of MECO, giving remarks via a video message.
Taiwan Ambassador Wallace Minn-Gan Chow (center) led a chorus of shared aspirations for development and peace in celebration of Double Ten on Tuesday in Makati City.
Taiwan Ambassador Wallace Minn-Gan Chow (center) led a chorus of shared aspirations for development and peace in celebration of Double Ten on Tuesday in Makati City.

Praises flew on good tidings and upward trajectories, over scaled-down carousing, amuse-bouche and a lavish array that pined for Taiwan’s successful shared journey with the Philippines in a great many years to come.

Happy birthday, Taiwan!

May the vanity of all human wishes and a peace-loving world conspire in your favor.

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph