On Tuesday, an impressive crowd in the Philippines decked a swank Makati ballroom in red and gold to celebrate their roots miles away from home, imposing an anthem that was deeply felt.
They are Taiwanese, by blood or citizenship, who hobnobbed with the Philippines’ polite society and bureaucrats in declaration of the country’s 113th National Day, singing esteemed aspirations for the motherland and hoping for a bigger picture, one that fosters kindred ties with Taiwan’s most beloved friends, partners and allies, not that which espouses hate and traverses no delicate line.
Praises flew on good tidings and upward trajectories, over scaled-down carousing, amuse-bouche and a lavish array that pined for Taiwan’s successful shared journey with the Philippines in a great many years to come.
Happy birthday, Taiwan!
May the vanity of all human wishes and a peace-loving world conspire in your favor.