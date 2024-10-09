DA blacklists 3 food importers

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said Wednesday that it has blacklisted three food importers due to non-compliance in securing sanitary import clearance while five more import licenses were suspended due to illegal trade activities.

Blacklisted by the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) on 21 May was LVM Grains Enterprises which imported milled rice, cashew nuts and coffee without the necessary sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances (SPICs).

Similarly, BPI blacklisted Kysse Lishh Consumer Goods Trading and Golden Rays Consumer Goods Trading due to importing onions and oranges without SPIC permits and import licenses.

According to the DA, the Philippine Competition Commission is leading the prosecution of the three companies accused of engaging in anti-competitive trade activities.

Meanwhile, five other firms' import licenses have been suspended for revocation due to misdeclarations, illegal importation and anti-competitive trade practices.

BPI Glenn Panganiban, however, said that the identities of the five importers will be withheld due to the cases filed being still pending.

“Until their cases are resolved, however, they cannot transact with BPI,” said Panganiban.

Meantime, DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said that the agency will not turn a blind eye to the importers’ illegal practices that undermine government revenues and put public health at risk.

To recall, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., in September, signed into law the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, which treats smuggling and hoarding of agricultural food products as economic sabotage when the value of goods exceeds P10 million.