‘Bisdak’ chef whips up heirloom Visayan dish

Chef John is best known as a bisdak chef from Mindanao. “Bisdak chef is a Visayan term that means Visaya Dako or Laking Visaya. Bisdak is a colloquial term used by residents of Cebu, referring to one another as native-born and bred Visayans,” explains Chef John, who hails from Cagayan de Oro.

He moved to Manila in search of a better life. He studied NC3 Commercial Cooking and NC2 Cookery at TESDA and went on to showcase his culinary talent in a cooking competition called Kusina Master, held at SM City Bicutan, where he bagged first place. This achievement marked the beginning of his culinary career.

Here, Chef John shares the recipe for an heirloom Visayan dish.