Ayala signs $200M credit facility with Metrobank

Ayala Corporation (Ayala) has secured a $200-million long-term loan facility from Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank), marking another milestone in a relationship that has spanned more than three decades.

The loan facility supports Ayala's strategic financing initiatives for its ongoing commitments and investments in emerging portfolios, namely, technology and payments, health, logistics and mobility.

The deal was signed on 16 September, 2024, by Ayala Corporation's Chief Finance Officer Alberto de Larrazabal, Ayala Corporation Treasurer Estelito Biacora, Metrobank Head of Institutional Banking Sector Mary Mylene Caparas, and Metrobank Head of Large Corporates Maria Elena Trinidad.

“This deal is a testament of our decades-long support to the Ayala Group’s growth aspirations of building businesses that transform industries, challenge the status quo, and bring innovations that contribute to the Philippines’ social and economic development goals," said Metrobank Mary Mylene Caparas, Metrobank Institutional Banking Sector Head.

Metrobank, one of the country’s largest and most trusted financial institutions, has been a long-standing financial partner of Ayala and its business units providing credit facilities for real-estate developments, renewable energy projects, and data centers.

"This loan agreement with Metrobank will support our efforts to sharpen our portfolio and allocate capital to clear business winners. We are glad to partner with Metrobank, an institution that has been working with us for over 30 years," said Albert de Larrazabal, Chief Finance Officer of Ayala Corporation.