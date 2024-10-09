AFP boosts cyber defense with SRDP Act

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) sees the newly enacted Self-Defense Reliant Posture (SRDP) Revitalization Act as crucial to advancing the country’s cyber defense technologies and addressing evolving security challenges.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla stressed the importance of cyber tools in safeguarding the nation’s critical infrastructure and ensuring that military operations remain resilient against digital attacks.

“Integrating cyber tools into the SRDP is vital, given the current landscape where cyber threats are integral to external security challenges,” she said.

“Cyber warfare is now closely linked to traditional warfare, making it imperative for our defense systems to keep pace with technological advancements,” she added.

Padilla noted the SRDP would entail research and development — among various government agencies, the private sector, and academic institutions — in manufacturing arms and military equipment and developing cyber tools needed for defense.

“Such tools may encompass cybersecurity frameworks, threat detection systems, artificial intelligence for intelligence gathering, and advanced encryption techniques tailored to counter rapidly evolving cyber threats,” she said.

Padilla also cited the AFP’s push for the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept through the modernization program of the SRDP.

Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada said the enactment of the SRDP Revitalization Act marks a significant milestone in bolstering the country’s defense capabilities and self-sufficiency.

Estrada, who chairs the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, noted the new law supports the growth of enterprises engaged in the manufacture of military equipment and technology in the country.

“This is a major step in strengthening the country’s defense posture by reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and promoting a self-sufficient defense industry,” he said, stressing that the SRDP Revitalization Act is expected to enhance cooperation among the government, private sector, and research institutions in developing new technologies.