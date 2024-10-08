Former executive secretary launches Senate bid

Former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez has filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) for senator on Tuesday.

Rodriguez, running an independent candidate, said he is considering himself as the "real opposition."

"I heard and I responded to the plea of our OFWs and I responded to the challenge to lead the real opposition," he said.

He added that he is already tired of seeing corruption in the government and chose to run without party because he only recognizes the Republic of the Philippines as "the only party."

Turned Duterte-ally, Rodriguez led the executive secretary for less than three months, from July to mid-September 2022.

He resigned amid controversies involving the importation of sugar in the face of an impending shortage.