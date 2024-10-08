DA issues ban on Turkiye animals amid FMD scare

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Tuesday disclosed that it has implemented a temporary ban on importing foot-and-mouth diseases (FMD)-susceptible animals, products, and by-products from Türkiye following a reported FMD outbreak in cattle in Cugun, Merkez, Kirsehir last 9 September.

DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. issued Memorandum Order 42 on 4 October 2024, imposing the temporary import ban to prevent the spread of the FMD virus in the country.

"We're imposing an import ban to mitigate the risk of FMD transmission to our local animal population," said Laurel.

Under the order, the processing, evaluation, and issuance of the sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance of the said commodities are immediately suspended.

All shipments from Türkiye that are in transit or accepted into ports may be allowed entry if they were slaughtered or produced on or before 26 August 2024.