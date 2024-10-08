'Bikoy' vies for Senate seat

Whistleblower Peter "Bikoy" Advincula formalized his Senate bid during the last day of the certificate of candidacy (COC) on Tuesday, 8 October.

Advincula, who admitted he was the hooded figure behind the viral video "Ang Totong Narcolist," linking the Duterte family to the illegal drug trade in 2019, said if he wins, he will lobby for a "unification" in the correction system in the country.

"Isa sa mga tututukan natin, isa sa mga gagawin nating batas, magkaroon ng centralized correction system ang ating bansa (One of the things that I will focus on, one of the laws that I will make, is for our country to have a centralized correction system)," Advincula said.

"Na kung saan ang mga nandun ay hindi idle kung di habang sila ay nandoon, tunay na reporma, tunay na therapeutic modality program ang kanilang mapapasukan hanggang sa kanila ay makalabas (That those who are there are not idle, that while they are there, they will be admitted to a real reform, real therapeutic modality program until they get out)," he added.

He first made the headlines in 2019 when he appeared before the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, claiming the whistleblower Bikoy in the viral video.

Advincula later recanted his allegations, claiming he was paid to malign Duterte, his family, and his allies by opposition figures, including then-Vice President Leni Robredo, former senator Antonio Trillanes.

He also linked Free Legal Assistance Group lawyers Chel Diokno, Erin Tañada, and Theodore Te as part of the plan to oust Duterte.

A Manila court last year found him guilty of perjury over his allegations against the three lawyers.