Bato: Malacañang orders implications of Duterte, allies to POGO

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Tuesday floated the alleged plan of “somebody” from Malacañang to implicate former president Rodrigo Duterte and his allies in the illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs).

Dela Rosa made the accusation during the resumption of the joint hearing of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, along with Migrant Workers and Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, focusing on POGOs in Bamban, and the alleged ties of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo.

Visibly upset, Dela Rosa, without naming names, confronted Jessica Francisco, also known as Mary Ann Maslog, about the alleged plan.

“For the record, I have information that you are being used to let Alice Guo sign an affidavit that implicates [former] president Duterte, Senator Bong Go, Senator Bato, [former] CIDG chief Romeo Caramat Jr. as the people behind the POGOs,” Dela Rosa said.

“Someone from Malacañang was ordering you to do so. I can pin you down. My god! Stop tilting your head! I know that information. Is that correct?” he added.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada echoed the same question and asked Francisco about who accompanied her during her visit to Guo.

Responding to the lawmaker’s query, Francisco admitted to visiting Guo at least twice at the custodial center.

“The first time I visited there, I was still with the IG,” she said, referring to the intelligence group of the Philippine National Police.

Senators turned to PNP Intelligence Group chief Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz to ask him about Francisco’s alleged role in Guo’s arrest in Indonesia.