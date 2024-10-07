PAOCC uncovers Filipino scams despite POGO closure

While the government continues to shut down illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) said that some Filipinos continue to operate scam farms.

In a radio interview, PAOCC spokesperson Winston Casio revealed that the commission has conducted raids in recent months on online fraud and scam networks operated by Filipinos.

“These are veterans who came from raided illegal gambling locations and online scam hubs,” he said.

Casio added that while Chinese individuals who operated POGO in the country have ceased, Filipinos who worked under them have embarked on their enterprises.

“The scary thing is the indigenous scam farm that is run by Filipinos. This is what we see. Someone has already tried,” he said.

In his third State of the Nation, Marcos banned all POGOs in the country, ordering the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation to cut all operations by the end of the year.

The PAOCC also discovered that some internet Gaming Licensee (IGL) firms, or POGOs with permits to operate had no plans to stop their operations.

It added some of these firms the commission has raided hired workers to work in IGL.

“When I interviewed the Filipinos, when were you hired? — Three days ago. When were you hired? — Four weeks ago,” Casio shared.

Casio clarified that IGL is also included in the ban set by Marcos.

Meanwhile, foreign workers are reminded to downgrade their visas to tourist visas.

“Visa downgrading allows foreign nationals to revert their status from a work visa to a temporary visitor visa, thereby enabling them to remain legally in the Philippines for 59 days while winding down their affairs,” the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said last week.

According to BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado, the 59-day period coincides with Marcos’ directive for foreign POGO workers to leave the country by the end of the year.