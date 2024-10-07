Robert C. Bastillo wins 2024 Outstanding UPLB Alumnus Award

In a Facebook post over the weekend, the Upsilon Sigma Phi fraternity congratulated its member, Robert C. Bastillo, for being honored with the 2024 Outstanding UPLB Alumnus Award. This prestigious award recognizes UPLB graduates who have made significant contributions to addressing critical issues such as poverty reduction, environmental protection, and good governance.

Mission-Driven Leadership at Small Business Corporation

Since September 2021, Bastillo has been serving as the president of Small Business Corporation (SBCorp), a government financial institution that assists small and medium enterprises, as well as microbusinesses. In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Bastillo highlighted SBCorp’s efforts in developing a "machine learning-based credit scoring model" that has greatly improved the application process for entrepreneurs.

Reflecting on his career, which includes years of experience as a development management consultant and entrepreneur, Bastillo said he found the "perfect mix" between business orientation and development goals. Now at SBCorp, he is focusing on the "missing middle" — small and medium enterprises that are too small for the bank but too big for microfinancing institutions.

"Even the BSP says there's not enough focus on these businesses. Pero 'yun ang may future growth potential," Bastillo explained.

He further shared his decision to rejoin public service, saying, "Parang naisip ko at that time na mag-serve na lang. Sayang naman ang lahat ng experiences ko kung hindi ko naman magamit, and I thought SBCorp provided the perfect platform para makapag-serve ako as I like walk in the sunset… I embrace it fully. Paggising ko, 'yan din ang motivation ko."