Respondent in pork scam allowed bail

The Sandiganbayan has allowed a former executive of a non-government organization (NGO) convicted on corruption charges in the infamous pork barrel scam to post a delayed bail bond for his continued temporary liberty.

Rolleo Ignacio, executive director of the Dr. Rodolfo A. Ignacio Sr. Foundation Inc. (DRAISFI), was found guilty of two counts each of graft and malversation over the unlawful release of roughly P20 million from the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) of former Manila Rep. Joey Hizon in 2007.

The decision also convicted ex-Technology Resource Center (TRC) deputy director general Dennis Cunanan and program manager Maria Rosalinda Lacsamana of four counts and three counts of graft and malversation, respectively.

DRAISFI, which received P4.8 million, was among the three NGOs the TRC tapped to implement Hizon’s PDAF-funded projects. However, graft investigators found that the NGOs did not execute the projects despite receiving the funds.

Additionally, they lacked proper accreditation, and the disbursement of the funds was not compliant with the law or a memorandum circular from the Commission on Audit.

As a result of his conviction, Ignacio was ordered to pay the government P9.6 million in addition to serving a potential jail sentence of up to 52 years.

Ignacio sought the court’s permission to extend the posting of his additional surety bond, amounting to P564,000, until 3 September. The bond would allow him to enjoy provisional liberty. He missed the due date and posted bail on 4 September, citing a lack of income sources and his advanced age.

He told the court that he intended to post bail in the last two days before the deadline but did not do so due to tropical storm “Enteng” and the southwest monsoon (habagat), which prompted the suspension of court operations on those dates.

The Sandiganbayan, which earlier denied Ignacio’s appeal for an extension, reversed its decision and granted his motion.