Pulong Duterte seeks reelection

Davao City First District Representative Paolo Duterte is vying for a third-term reelection in Congress, ending speculations that he would join the Senate race alongside his brother, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, and father, former president Rodrigo Duterte.

He formalized his reelection bid on Monday after filing his certificate of candidacy (CoC) through his lawyer, Elijah Pepito. He has been the Davao City First District representative for two consecutive terms from 2019 to the present and is trying his third in the 2025 mid-term polls.

The CoC filing put an end -- at least for now -- to the looming possibility of three Dutertes in the Senate.

In late June, Vice President Sara Duterte disclosed that his brothers will be gunning for a senatorial seat along with their father, who topped the survey of preferred senatorial candidates of the Oculum Research and Analytics in the first quarter of 2024.

The erstwhile president had belied her daughter's pronouncement, and just over the weekend, he hinted at a possible comeback as Davao City mayor, a post he held for several years before and passed to his children.