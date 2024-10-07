Manilart 2024 celebrates Diverse Perspectives and Interconnectedness

Other features

Aside from the special exhibit, ManilArt will also have other features, such as sculptural and 3D displays at the main venue. This year, works by Ramon Orlina and her daughter Anna, Marge Organo, Ombok Villamor, Agi Pagkatipunan, ManilArt curator Danny Rayos del Sol and Ram Mallari will be featured.

At the ManilArt central podium area, The Wave will be mounted. It is a three-part mural-sized canvas by award-winning hyperrealist Ed Coronel, representing his inquiry into realism and expression, as well as his response to the continuing conflicts in South China Sea and tensions in the region.

A launch of the book on Ramon Orlina

ManilArt will also host the launch of Ramon Orlina: Visions in Glass by artist and art critic Cid Reyes. The hefty coffee-table book documents the long career of the glass sculptor.

“This book is a celebration of almost five decades of my journey in art. It’s a project of the Museo Orlina for its 10th-year anniversary,” Orlina said.

“May this book bring gladness, glory, joy and inspiration to the readers,” he shared.

Reyes said “that the greatest privilege, pleasure and honor of writing this book is working with a Filipino who only thought of being faithful to the promise of his passion for art. And he has his own, as the book narrates, challenges with material, but all of that has been surmounted thanks to dedication, passion and commitment of this particular Filipino who, in my humble opinion, is a national treasure.”

The ManilArt lounge will be designed by Orlina. Orlina curator Glenn Cuevo said the Orlina Glass Lounge reflects the essence of the artist.

Satellite exhibits

Aside from the main event at SMX Aura Convention Center, ManilArt reaches out to audiences both local and international with its satellite exhibits and events.

“For the past years, we’ve headlined the celebration of Museums and Galleries Month as proof of the vibrancy of the local visual arts scene. Not only do we have ManilArt, but we also have a thriving arts scene in the regions, as shown by regional fairs, including Mindanao Art, Visayas Art and Luzon Art Fair. We also forge partnerships with exhibitions around the country and beyond, expanding the reach of Filipino art to new audiences and bringing a global perspective to our local artists,” said Amy Loste, ManilArt Foundation president and co-founder.

This year’s satellite exhibits will be mounted in different parts of Europe and the country, including the host city of Taguig. These include the fourth iteration of the Viaje series of exhibits, Viaje 4: Filipinism, organized by KUNST Filipino, which has been promoting Philippines art to international audiences.

Viaje 4: Filipinism, which will attempt to interpret Filipino identity in art, features the work of Filipino artists, including Nino Cris Odosis, Joseph Albao, Ian Maigan and Windsor Magnaye. It will be mounted in Germany from 1 to 6 October, in the Netherlands from 7 to 10 October, in Belgium from 12 to 16 October and in France from 18 to 20 October.