GSMI dominates global Spirit tilt

Homegrown Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI) reported its flagship brand’s 190 years of excellence continues as it garnered multiple recognitions at the 2024 Spirit International Prestige (SIP) Awards.

Based in Los Angeles California, and running since 2009, the SIP Awards is the only annual International Spirits Competition evaluated through a double-blind tasting process.

The test is conducted by a panel of consumer judges strategically chosen from all demographics without affiliation to the spirits industry, unaffected by industry bias.

In 2024, the SIP Awards bestowed GSM Blue Flavors Gin Pomelo and GSM Premium Gin the prestigious Double Gold Medal and recognition as outstanding international spirits in the flavored/infused gin and gin categories, respectively.

Other GSM Blue variants — Margarita, Mojito, and Light Gin — were also awarded gold medals in the category of flavored/infused gin.

Gin is in

The consumer judges also recognized the 1834 Premium Distilled Gin with the distinguished Innovation Award, highlighting its unique taste profile and design, further positioning the brand as innovative and groundbreaking.

“Gin is truly in with all of our gin-based products recognized at this unique, spirit-judging competition,” GSMI marketing manager Ron Molina said. “Ginebra San Miguel has always been committed to delivering exceptional spirits to our consumers, and these SIP medals validate our dedication to crafting products with outstanding bouquet, taste and finish.”

GSMI also received various international awards, including Product Quality Excellence awards from Monde Selection and the International Wine and Spirits Competition.