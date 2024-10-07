Dalia Pastor sought re hubby’s murder

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla will not “take sitting down” reports that Dalia Guerrero Pastor, allegedly a co-conspirator in the killing of her husband, race car champion Ferdinand “Enzo” Pastor, had left the country for Indonesia or Malaysia.

This follows the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Court of Appeals’ ruling that dismissed the parricide charges against Dalia Pastor, reinstating the arrest warrant and hold departure order against her.

Approximately 10 years ago, Enzo was shot and killed while sitting in his truck at a traffic light on Visayas Avenue in Quezon City. A man suddenly approached the driver’s side of his vehicle and shot him.

In addition to Dalia, the Department of Justice (DoJ) has charged two other individuals in connection with Enzo’s murder: Police Officer 2 Edgar Angel and Dalia’s alleged lover, Domingo de Guzman.

In 2015, Dalia successfully argued before the Court of Appeals that her mere knowledge of the murder plot was insufficient to establish her guilt as the mastermind.

Secretary Remulla has committed to respond to the calls from Enzo Pastor’s family and work with the Department of the Interior and Local Government to track down his ex-wife abroad.

“The wheels of justice will not remain idle or passive now that the High Court has passed down its judgment. The DoJ will join our partner agencies in hunting down the mastermind of Enzo Pastor’s murder,” Remulla stressed.

“We will also work with our international counterparts to track down and extradite Dalia as soon as possible. Ten years have passed, and this is the time to prove that this administration will do whatever it takes to get the job done at all costs,” he added.