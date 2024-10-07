Cop slay suspects caught on CCTV

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The suspects in the killing of Police Captain Abdulkaher Armama, the Commander of the Police station 2 in Cogon and the motorcycle they used were caught on CCTV while they were casing their target for almost a month, a top official of the Cagayan de Oro City Office (COPCO) announced on Sunday.

“We are enhancing CCTV footage recorded in the vicinity of the crime scene,” Lt. Col Evan Vinas said.

He said CCTV footage showed the suspects have been conducting surveillance on the movement of their target for almost a month and carried out their attack late Saturday evening.

Vinas said they are also following leads on the alleged death threat of a suspect who was involved in the series of shooting incidents in his area of jurisdiction who was arrested by Armama.

The two empty shells of a Cal. 45 pistol recovered in the crime scene is also being subjected to ballistic examination by the Scene of the Crime Office.

Armama was about to enter his house in Green hills Zone 2 upper barangay upper Bulua late Saturday evening when unidentified gunmen shot him at close range.

Report said Armama parked his car in front of his home after duty and was walking past 9 in the evening when a gunman who was spotted roaming in the area shot him twice in the back of his head.

His wife, who was waiting for the arrival of the police officer, heard the gunshots and immediately rushed the victim to the nearby Polymedic Hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.