Abduction of 67-year woman a hoax

The Makati City police have dismissed as false reports that a 67-year-old woman was abducted in Makati City.

PCol. Joseph G. Talento, Chief of Police Makati City, said investigations following the published news articles, found that the incident did not happen.

According to the initial investigation, the alleged victim, identified as "Alias Nena," claimed that on 17 September, while on her way to meet a friend, two men suddenly approached her and covered her nose with a cloth, rendering her unconscious.

She alleged that her abductors held her in a room but did not disclose what the suspects did to her. On 20 September, she claimed she was placed in a vehicle, where she pretended to be dead. She said that the suspects dumped her, hands tied with a rope and duct taped over her mouth, in Brgy. F. De Castro in Cavite, where a guard found her.

On 20 September at about 3:00 pm, victim was brought to Poblacion Sub-station by the Cavite Municipal Police Station personnel where victim filed a complaint for abduction against her husband. However, she declined to sign the complaint, stating she would return at a later time to finalize it.

On 22 September, Talento proceeded with the investigation despite the absence of the victim, who did not return to sign her affidavit.