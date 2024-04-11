Makati police lauded for big-time drug haul

The local government of Makati City has vowed to pursue a relentless anti-drug campaign in the city following the seizure of nearly P3.5-million worth of shabu during the first quarter of the year.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay also lauded the Makati Police Department — led by its police chief Col. Edward Cutiyog — when it reported that a total of 510 grams of shabu were confiscated during drug busts that also led to the arrest of 35 pushers and 132 users.

“The city government of Makati lauds the police force for their hard work and dedication to duty at the same time exhorted them to further intensify their efforts to eradicate the drug menace and strengthen collaboration with the city and other stakeholders towards establishing drug-free communities,” Binay said.

Other notable accomplishments of the local police were the arrest of 83 wanted persons, apprehension of 23,941 violators of various city ordinances, and confiscation of 33 loose firearms.

“The sustained performance of the Makati Police does justice to the city’s substantial investments in strengthening their crimefighting and emergency response capabilities,” Binay said.

Meantime, the city turned over equipment to the police since 2022 are a brand-new prisoner van, eight patrol vehicles, eight laptops, 10 desktop computers, five base radios, eight mobile radio equipment, and essential search and rescue gear.

These include life buoy rings, safety boots, and throw bags, among others.

Binay stressed that the city has also continued to implement a capacity building program for police officers in collaboration with the Department of the Interior and Local Government-Makati and other government agencies.

Seminar-workshops have also been conducted for police officers to ensure the proper conduct of buy-bust operations and strict adherence to procedures to promote the successful prosecution of drug cases.

The city — through the Makati Anti-Drug Abuse Council (MADAC) — has been implementing various programs to prevent drug abuse and provide needed interventions for the rehabilitation of drug users and their social reintegration.