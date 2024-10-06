Unity in sustainability: SM Markets, supplier-partners shaping responsible production, greener shopping habits

What do the consumer brands Sanicare, Royal Breadhaus and Under the Sea have in common? These products are available in SM grocery stores and all their makers are partners of SM Markets in promoting sustainability.

SM Markets is the leading supermarket chains operating under the SM Group of Companies, one of the biggest corporations in Asia.

Among the hygiene products of Sanitary Care Products Asia Inc., Sanicare for short, are biodegradable cutlery and trash bags. The cutlery made from starch are eco-friendly alternatives to plastic eating utensils that pollute the ocean. So are Sanicare trash bags, that break down over time.

Sanicare papers are made of materials sourced from sustainable tree farms and are chemical-free for the health and safety of its users.

Reinforcing Sanicare’s strong dedication to eco-friendly practices is its tree-planting activities with the Haribon Foundation to preserve biodiversity.