Top guns return for ICTSI Iloilo

In a rare gathering of top talents, Princess Superal, Pauline del Rosario, Chanelle Avaricio, Daniella Uy and Marvi Monsalve headline the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge that fires off on Tuesday at the historic Iloilo Golf and Country Club in Sta. Barbara.

These top players aim to reassert their dominance on the local stage after their recent international stints, making for a thrilling showdown in the P1-million, 54-hole championship.

Superal, returning to the local circuit after competing on the Step Up Tour in Japan, is out to make her LPGT comeback following her 11th place finish at the Lakewood Championship last June. Del Rosario returns following the conclusion of the Epson Tour season, while Uy, Avaricio and Monsalve resume their quests after playing in Taiwan and Thailand, where their performances varied.

With a competitive field and the challenging, hazard-laden layout of the Iloilo course, the stage is set for an intense battle.

Adding further excitement to the tournament organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. are other leading contenders, including Harmie Constantino, the season’s winningest player with three victories, and fellow champions Florence Bisera, Sarah Ababa, Chihiro Ikeda, Mafy Singson and Mikha Fortuna.

Meanwhile, Korean prodigy Jiwon Lee is also on a mission to bounce back from her final-round collapse at Forest Hills, where she lost her grip on the title.

After winning the Lakewood crown as an amateur and capturing a pro title at Splendido Taal, Lee is eager to make amends for her last-round 80 in Antipolo that allowed compatriot and junior golfer Yunju An to steal the spotlight.

Completing the competitive roster are Pamela Mariano, Apple Fudolin, Rev Alcantara, Kristine Fleetwood, Lucy Landicho, Velinda Castil and Kayla Nocum.

The field faces a formidable challenge on the tight, up-and-down par-70 layout that demands precision and smart course management.

With no player holding a significant edge, it will be a true test of skill and composure with only the best expected to emerge victorious.