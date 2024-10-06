Strengthening the role of girls in climate action

The African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child,” is especially relevant when we discuss the collective responsibility of family, community and government in raising and protecting girls, and empowering them as they face the challenges of climate change. As the world grapples with an escalating climate crisis, the role of girls in climate action becomes ever more critical, yet they remain among the most vulnerable.

The United Nations (UN) estimates that around 1 billion children globally are exposed to high-risk environments where extreme weather events such as droughts, cyclones and flooding are becoming more frequent. In the Philippines, the situation is especially dire. The World Risk Report 2024 ranked the Philippines as the most vulnerable country to extreme natural disasters and climate change, driven by high exposure and socio-economic inequalities.

These vulnerabilities disproportionately affect girls, as climate change worsens existing inequalities, especially in marginalized communities where women and girls are often denied access to essential resources including education, healthcare and social and economic opportunities.

Extreme weather events, such as droughts and tropical cyclones, damage agricultural lands, coastal zones and other food production areas — severely affecting food security. This leads to malnutrition, particularly among children. In the Philippines, only 66 percent of children under five with acute respiratory infections receive medical care. Gender-based discrimination still prevalent in many communities further reduces girls’ access to healthcare, increasing their vulnerability to climate-related health crises.

Disruptions caused by climate-induced disasters like typhoons often force girls out of school to help with household responsibilities. This is particularly true in our country where several schools are flooded and damaged by tropical cyclones. In some communities, adolescent girls face additional challenges, including early marriage, driven by economic insecurity worsened by climate events. The UN estimates that climate-induced poverty could put 10 million more girls at risk of early marriage in the coming decade.

Our families and communities are crucial to ensure that girls grow up in safe, supportive environments. However, in developing countries like the Philippines, many families still struggle to provide basic necessities like food and shelter due to climate impacts on their livelihoods. Coastal and rural communities, where survival depends on the environment, are particularly affected.

This is where the proverb “it takes a village” comes into play. Beyond the immediate family, religious groups and communities — including extended family, teachers, community-based organizations — play a crucial role to make sure that girls have the resources they need to thrive. However, communities cannot do this alone. Our national and local governments, along with businesses and civil society organizations, must also contribute.

Local government units, for example, can collaborate with schools to build climate-resilient infrastructure that functions as both educational facilities and safe evacuation centers during disasters. We must also work to strengthen health systems, ensuring access to healthcare and nutrition, especially in remote areas.

Our programs should focus on reducing gaps in healthcare and sanitation services. Data from the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund shows that in 2022, only 46.97 percent of the Philippine population had access to basic drinking water services. Addressing these gaps can significantly reduce the health risks that disproportionately affect children, especially girls.

Keeping girls in school must also be a priority. Investing in their education yields economic gains, as educated girls grow into professionals, skilled workers and public leaders. Ensuring girls continue their education after climate-related disasters should be integrated in disaster preparedness and recovery efforts.

Despite the overwhelming challenges they face, girls are emerging as active participants in climate action. The theme of the 2024 International Day of the Girl, “Girls’ Vision for the Future,” highlights how today’s generation of girls is advocating for climate action, gender equality and human rights. From joining local coastal cleanups to participating in tree-planting activities, girls are already making a difference in their communities.

However, girls cannot achieve this without support. They need allies — families, communities, governments and international bodies — that listen to their needs and invest in their potential. Governments and organizations must create platforms where girls can actively contribute to climate solutions. Initiatives like local youth councils, where girls can participate in policymaking processes and disaster risk reduction efforts, are vital for building inclusive and resilient communities.

In the end, it truly does take a village — composed of family, community and government — to raise a girl child and safeguard her future. Now is the time to come together and take collective action to protect girls from the impacts of climate change and ensure they have the opportunities they deserve.