MNL City Run to conclude ‘futuristic frenzy’

The Time 2 Run 4ward, MNL City Run series concludes with the Futuristic Frenzy Finale on 13 October at the Filinvest Events Ground.

Participants will take on challenges in five categories: 5k, 10k, 16k, 21k half-marathon, and 42k full-marathon.

Part of the proceeds will go to the CRIBS Foundation, which provides a safe, loving environment for children.

The event is supported by a network of partners, including Nature’s Spring, Light Water, Fitbar, Unihealth Southwoods Hospital and Medical Center, Filinvest City, Festival Mall, Azumi Boutique Hotel, ION Advanced Electrolyte Drink, Decathlon Alabang, Surge Lifestyle, Salonpas Philippines, Eurotel Hotel, Smart, Black Mamba Energy Drink with Guarana, Nurture, Zim, ParkAccess, Alcoplus Rubbing Alcohol, and Deo Plus Natural.

Other partners include Organique Acai, Vitamin Boost, Mogu-Mogu, Pairfect Fit, Fruitas, House of Fruitas, Merixin, Power “Melo,” Boss Max3, Wira Pineapple, Cuzco Kola, Dove Deodorant Dry Serum, Hotel Sogo, Calciumade, Hemarate FA, and Fast-Aid.

Media partners include Magic 89.9, Business Mirror, and Wish 107.5.

The event is also supported by community groups and local institutions such as the City Government of Muntinlupa, Bagong Alabang, SMC Infrastructure, and volunteer teams.

The Futuristic Frenzy Finale promises to be a thrilling conclusion to this landmark series.