Rain Or Shine punches semis ticket

Rain Or Shine became the latest team to enter the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors' Cup semifinals after beating Magnolia, 113-103, in Game 5 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City Saturday evening.

Aaron Fuller flirted with a double-double, scoring 26 points and grabbing nine rebounds as the Elasto Painters won the series, 3-2, to face TNT in the next round.

Andrei Caracut came in clutch for Rain or Shine, shooting eight of his 14 points in the last three minutes to put the game to bed.