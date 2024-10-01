Tropang Giga enter semis

TNT secured a semifinals seat after a 126-95 win over NLEX in Game 4 of their Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors' Cup quarterfinal series at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium Tuesday evening.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had another monster night, with a double-double game of 35 points, 11 rebounds as the Tropang Giga join Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the next round of the postseason.

"In this sport, it's about playing defense, certainly, but it's also about putting the ball in the hoop," Reyes said.

"I think, in the quarterfinals, we finally hit some shots. If you will notice, our field goal percentages in the elimination round were very low on all fronts."

Robert Bolick led the Road Warriors with 25 points in a losing effort.