Tropang Giga enter semis

TNT secured a semifinals seat after a 126-95 win over NLEX in Game 4 of their Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors' Cup quarterfinal series at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium Tuesday evening.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had another monster night, with a double-double game of 35 points, 11 rebounds as the Tropang Giga join Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the next round of the postseason.
"In this sport, it's about playing defense, certainly, but it's also about putting the ball in the hoop," Reyes said.
"I think, in the quarterfinals, we finally hit some shots. If you will notice, our field goal percentages in the elimination round were very low on all fronts."
Robert Bolick led the Road Warriors with 25 points in a losing effort.
In the first game, Magnolia crushed Rain Or Shine, 129-100, to force a winner-take-all Game 5.
Paul Lee led the Hotshots with 25 behind a 3-of-4 shooting from the four-point line, as the Hotshots live to see another game.
"I think my players were so focused, and they truly wanted to have another chance on Saturday,” Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero said.
Elasto Painters import Aaron Fuller had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Game 5 is set on Saturday at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo City at 7:30 p.m.