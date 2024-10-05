PNP submits hot spots list

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday said it submitted a list of "Potential Election Areas of Concern" to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) for validations.
"Only Comelec can make a declaration since it will undergo validation by the joint security council headed by Comelec," PNP Spokesperson Police Colonel Jean Fajardo said in a radio interview on Super Radyo dzBB.
Fajardo also said that other parameters being considered are intense political rivalry in some areas and the presence of private armed groups.
Highest risk area identified
Comelec data on the other hand showed that the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao recorded the highest number of villages under the red category in the last election.
The poll body said, 242 villages in the country were included under the red category of election areas of concern (EAC).
It added, that historically, rivalry intensifies as the election nears, especially since the campaign period is about to start. This is due to people’s sentiments.
In the last barangay and SK elections, two areas were placed under the "red category," according to the PNP.
Last month, Police General Rommel Marbil ordered his commanders to start identifying possible “election areas of concern” for the 2025 polls.
The PNP also said it will determine if additional personnel would be needed to deploy in certain areas in anticipation of possible election-related violence.
For an area to be included under the red category means it hit a lot of parameters in terms of security threats. If the situation gets worse, the area may be declared under Comelec control.