Election atmosphere shapes up

BAGUIO CITY — The electorate of Baguio City may expect five wannabees in the Congressional race during the National and Local Elections (NLE) 2025.

This as the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Baguio officiates the filing of the Certificates of Candidacy (CoCs) of the aspiring public servants at the Baguio Convention and Cultural Center starting this 1 October 2024.

The people of Baguio will witness new candidates, regular candidates who never had the chance to win as well as come-backing politicians who in their respective ways leave reputations in the Baguio City Hall and other old faces in Baguio politics.

Expected to file her CoC is Gladys Vergara, the daughter of former Baguio City Congressman Bernardo Vergara who served the city for 12 years. The younger Vergara, who is the present chairperson of the Baguio Tourism Council, was prompted to run for Congressional Representative of the Lone District of Baguio as according to her camp, there is a big clamor from the people of Baguio for her to run.

The other expected congressional candidates are former Baguio Mayor and Congressman Mauricio G. Domogan dubbed as the “Janitor” and was a Congressional Hall of Famer awardee; Isabelo “Poppo” Cosalan, who is an incumbent city councilor; Sol Go, who is the wife of incumbent Baguio Congressman Mark Go; and Benny Bomogao, also an incumbent councilor.

The mayoralty race is yet to be determined but incumbent Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong is expected to run for reelection. Congressman Mark Go, who is now in his last term, is said to be running for mayor of the city.

In Pampanga, Angeles City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. has filed his CoC for the congressional seat in the First District of Pampanga at the Comelec here on Tuesday.

The political party of Team Lazatin accompanied the mayor during his filing of CoC for the 2025 National and Local Elections.