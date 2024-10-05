NephroPlus opens 26th clinic in Bacolod City

NephroPlus, a leading dialysis network in Asia, has announced the launch of its 26th clinic in the Philippines, located at 18th Aguinaldo St., Brgy. 4, Bacolod City. This marks the company's second facility in Bacolod, following the success of its clinic on Lacson Street.

Headquartered in India, NephroPlus has been operating in the Philippines since 2020. Earlier this year, the company expanded its presence in the country by acquiring six dialysis clinics from Renal Therapy Solutions, Inc. (RTSI), including this newly opened Bacolod clinic.

NephroPlus operates over 450 clinics across the Philippines, India, Uzbekistan, and Nepal, providing standardized dialysis care with a focus on patient comfort and safety. The network currently treats more than 30,000 patients.

Gowtham Arumugam, NephroPlus Philippines Country Head, said, “We are thrilled to launch our new dialysis clinic in Bacolod. This facility underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality and accessible care. As demand for advanced dialysis care grows, we remain focused on meeting these needs. Each clinic is designed to ensure life-saving treatments in a supportive, patient-centered environment.”

Dr. Gil Joseph F. Octaviano III, President of MBKCI, emphasized the clinic's focus on providing expert, personalized care in a safe and comfortable environment.

“We are happy to be associated with NephroPlus for this clinic. This clinic is dedicated to providing expert, personalized care in a compassionate, comfortable setting. We strive to make dialysis a safe, effective, and positive experience for all our patients," he said.

NephroPlus aims to provide dialysis patients with care that enables them to live productive lives, bringing its global vision of patient-centered care to the Philippines.