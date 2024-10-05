Motorcycle Rider Slain by Riding Duo

A lone motorcycle rider died after he was peppered with bullets by two men on a motorcycle on Friday night in Malate, Manila. The victim, identified as Eugene Mike Lubid, 28, was driving a Honda Click with plate number 390QTZ and was a resident of Leveriza St., Malate. He died instantly from multiple gunshot wounds in different parts of his body.

Witnesses described the motorcycle driven by the two suspects as having a Grab box, with one driver clad in a long-sleeve shirt and a red helmet, while the back rider wore a gray T-shirt and a black helmet.

The incident was reported to the Manila Police District (MPD) by Barangay Chairwoman Eddielyn Dimanlig of Barangay 737, Zone 80. According to the MPD report, the incident occurred at 6:22 p.m. on the southbound lane of Osmeña Highway, corner of Mataas na Lupa St., Malate.

It was learned that while the victim was driving along Osmeña Highway, a speeding motorcycle belonging to the suspects suddenly approached him, and they began shooting at him. The victim fell to the ground with his motorcycle, while the suspects hurriedly sped away to escape.

Investigators are continuing their probe, which includes backtracking the CCTV footage from cameras installed along the highway.