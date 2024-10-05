More aspirants expected on last 3 days of COC filing -- Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday said that more aspirants are expected on the last three days of the certificate of candidacy (COC) filing.

As of 5 October, there are a total of 70 senatorial aspirants and 73 party-list organizations.

"Medyo malaki-laki pa yung hinihintay nating bilang (We are still waiting for a lot of aspirants)," Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said in a media briefing at the Manila Hotel Tent City.

He added that they are waiting for a total of 160 party-list groups that will file their certificate of nomination and acceptance.

Garcia also noted that the poll body is preparing for a contingency plan because more aspirants and supporters are expected to flock to Manila Hotel.

"Lagi naman ang pagdagsa ng filers sa huling araw ng filing of candidacy. Pinaghahandaan namin yan dahil kung lima ang kasama ng pagfi-file ng candidacies ng party-list organizations at political parties then at the same time yung mga senador magdadagsa rin, mukhang yung mga upuan natin dito ay hindi kakayanin (The influx of filers on the last day is expected. We are preparing for that because if party-list organizations, political parties, and senadors will include their five companions, we can't accommodate them all)," he said.