Bulacan ABC President, driver killed in Malolos City shooting

Malolos City, Bulacan - An Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) president and his driver were killed in a shooting incident in Barangay Ligas of this city on Thursday evening.

According to a report by the Malolos City Police Station, ABC President Ramil Capistrano y Bautista and his driver, Shedrick Suarez Y Toribio, were traversing the service road in Barangay Ligas at around 6:30pm.

The two were on board a Mitsubishi Montero with plate no. CBZ6532, when an unidentified suspect suddenly approached and fired upon the victims, resulting in their deaths.

The Malolos City Police Station received the call regarding the shooting incident and immediately responded to the scene.

The police conducted a dragnet and follow-up operation (hot pursuit) for possible identification and arrest of the suspect.

The Malolos CPS coordinated with the Bulacan Forensic Unit for the conduct of a technical investigation of the crime scene.

The report stated that Capistrano had visited the Provincial Capitol and was headed towards service road in Barangay Ligas when the incident occurred.

Capistrano was also a known businessman in San Rafael, Bulacan engaged in Trucking Services.