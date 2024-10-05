Festive ambiance fills Day 5 of COC filing

A festive ambiance welcomed the fifth day of the certificate of candidacy (COC) filing.

Supporters of the Kaunlad Pinoy Party-list group danced to the sound of drums as they showed their support for the nominees who filed their certificate of nomination and acceptance on Saturday, 5 October, at the Manila Hotel Tent City.

Kaunlad Pinoy is a group of Filipino micro-entrepreneurs who are seeking a post in the country's party-list system for the midterm polls in May 2025.

According to the group, they aim to serve as the voice of small business owners--sari-sari stores, karinderyas, street food vendors, online businesses, and other micro and informal enterprises.

Meanwhile, Kabataan Party-list supporters staged a street fashion show, presenting their looks in trash bags, symbolizing various societal issues.

Led by Kabataan Party-list first nominee, Atty. Renee Co said that their agenda includes agrarian reform, peace, and climate action.

“Naipanalo natin ang libreng edukasyon sa kolehiyo, libreng wifi sa publiko, ligtas na bukas eskwela, at iba pa (We were able to advance free education, free public wifi, safe return to schools),” Co said.

“Inabante rin natin ang labang dagdag-sahod sa BPO workers. Paano pa kaya pag nagkaisa ang 40 milyon ng kabataang botante para sa isang hangarin. Tiyak mas marami pa tayong mas maipapanalo (We also pushed for increased wages for BPO workers. How about when 40 million youth voters unite for a one single goal? Then surely we can win more fights),” she added.