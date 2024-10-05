Festive ambiance fills Day 5 of COC filing

A festive ambiance welcomed the fifth day of the certificate of candidacy (COC) filing.
Supporters of the Kaunlad Pinoy Party-list group danced to the sound of drums as they showed their support for the nominees who filed their certificate of nomination and acceptance on Saturday, 5 October, at the Manila Hotel Tent City.
Kaunlad Pinoy is a group of Filipino micro-entrepreneurs who are seeking a post in the country's party-list system for the midterm polls in May 2025.
According to the group, they aim to serve as the voice of small business owners--sari-sari stores, karinderyas, street food vendors, online businesses, and other micro and informal enterprises.
Meanwhile, Kabataan Party-list supporters staged a street fashion show, presenting their looks in trash bags, symbolizing various societal issues.
Led by Kabataan Party-list first nominee, Atty. Renee Co said that their agenda includes agrarian reform, peace, and climate action.
“Naipanalo natin ang libreng edukasyon sa kolehiyo, libreng wifi sa publiko, ligtas na bukas eskwela, at iba pa (We were able to advance free education, free public wifi, safe return to schools),” Co said.
“Inabante rin natin ang labang dagdag-sahod sa BPO workers. Paano pa kaya pag nagkaisa ang 40 milyon ng kabataang botante para sa isang hangarin. Tiyak mas marami pa tayong mas maipapanalo (We also pushed for increased wages for BPO workers. How about when 40 million youth voters unite for a one single goal? Then surely we can win more fights),” she added.
Additionally, thousands of Angkas riders participated in a motorcade to send off their company's CEO, George Royeca who also filed his candidacy papers as the first nominee of the Angkasangga Party-list.
If elected, Royeca said he is looking to serve as the voice of 18 million motorcycle owners.
"Ito po ay nagmula sa pitong taon na po nating paglalaban na isisusulong natin yung sistema sa impormal na manggagawa. Marami na po tayong habal-habal tayong natulungan, nabigyan po natin ng magandang buhay, magandang sistema, magandang polisiya (This comes from our seven years of fighting to promote a system for informal workers. We have helped a lot of people, we have been given them a good life, a good system, a good policy)," Royeca said.
"Sa tingin po natin mas mabibigyan natin ng oportunidad ang mga nakagulong... Napakalaki po ng hanay na ito, kailangan natin magkaroon ng polisiya para maprotektahan at ma-empower natin ang 18 million motorcycle owners (I think we can give motorcycle riders more opportunities... Their group is very large, so they need to have a policy that can protect them and empower 18 million motorcycle owners)," he added.
Royeca also mentioned that Angkas has helped around 50,000 motorcycle riders rise out of poverty through the ride-hailing app.