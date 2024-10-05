Team Marcos COC filing in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte, led by mayoral candidate Mike Hernando

The Team Marcos slate in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte, led by incumbent Mayor Mike L. Hernando, officially filed their Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) before the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) on Saturday, 5 October. Hernando, who took over as mayor in 2022 after the sudden passing of Mayor Domingo Ambrocio, is seeking his first full term. Ambrocio, who had barely served a month in office, passed away in July 2022, leading to Hernando’s succession. Now, with the backing of the Marcos family, Hernando is running for a full term.