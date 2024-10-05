Diggers bury Mendiola, 4-0

Manila Digger FC blew past Mendiola FC 1991, 4-0, to notch its first win of the Philippines Football League at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium Saturday evening.

Saikiouba Ceesay opened the floodgates with a goal in the eighth minute, before Pai Ousman Gai hammered in a brace in the 51st and 54th minutes for a 3-0 lead.

Modou Joof put in the finishing touches with a goal of his own in the 64th minute, as the Diggers earned their first three points in the league table for a 1-0-1 win-draw-loss record.

"The coach told us to focus on the blind spots. That was my objective: To put the ball in the blind space," said Joof, who was named Man of the Match.