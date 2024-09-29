One Taguig starts PFL season with 3-1 win

One Taguig FC started its Philippines Football League campaign with a 3-1 win over Manila Digger FC on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Tsukasa Shimomura scored a brace in the first half after converting goals in the 21st and 45+3 minutes.

Saikiouba Ceesay tried to get the Diggers back into the game after a conversion in the 55th minute but Daisuke Sato punched in another goal for Taguig two minutes later.

"Oh, I'm so happy. I started as a sub at first, but I got a chance and I was able to get the ball well," said Shimomura, who was hailed as the Man of the Match.

"We all fought with the consciousness that we were going to run to the end."

Meanwhile, Cebu FC thrashed Mendiola FC 1991, 6-0, in the first game to join Taguig and Stallion Laguna FC on top of the standings with one win apiece.