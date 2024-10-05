Councilor Banjo vows maintenance meds in re-election bid

Quezon City Sixth District (Tandang Sora) Councilor Emmanuel "Banjo" Pilar has officially filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) for re-election under the Serbisyo sa Bayan Party, led by Mayor Joy Belmonte.

Although Pilar accompanied Belmonte and Vice Mayor Gian Sotto when they filed their CoCs on 1 October, he opted to submit his candidacy on Saturday, 5 October, to avoid the large crowds at the Amoranto Sports Complex, the designated CoC filing venue for the city.

Pilar has been advocating for "door-to-door" delivery of maintenance medicines for the poorest senior citizens in his district. He aims to extend this program to benefit all elderly residents across Quezon City.

Pilar, along with his wife, Congresswoman Marivic Co-Pilar, Belmonte, and Sotto, also played a role in the establishment of the Tandang Sora Hospital, which is currently under construction and will serve the residents of the Sixth District.

Other re-electionist councilors who filed their CoCs include Candy Medina (District 2) and Nikki Crisologo (District 1), daughter-in-law of Congressman Bingbong Crisologo, who is set to run against Arjo Atayde.