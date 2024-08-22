Vargas, Pilar lead QC media awards

Quezon City Councilors Alfred Vargas and Banjo Pilar were among the 14 city councilors recognized by the Quezon City Journalists’ Group Inc. (QCJI) on Wednesday night for their outstanding service.

Vargas and Pilar received the “Natatanging Konsehal Award” and were also cited for their ordinances. Pilar was honored for authoring the establishment of a first-level hospital for Tandang Sora District residents, while Vargas was recognized for his free bus ride program.

Other councilors who received the “Natatanging Konsehal Award” include Tany Joe Calalay (District 1), Fernando Miguel Belmonte (District 2), Wency Lagumbay (District 3) and Irene Belmonte (District 4).

Meantime, six city councilors — Charm Ferrer (District 1), Clark David Valmocina (District 2), Egay Yap (District 4), Aiko Melendez (District 5), Victor Bernardo and Victor Manuel Sotto Generoso (District 6) — were named “Natatanging Bagong Konsehal” for being first termer on their field.