Tulfo brothers lead Pulse senatorial survey

ACT-CIS Partylist Representative Erwin Tulfo and his brother Ben are leading the charge in the latest Pulse Asia Survey for Senators for the 2025 polls conducted last 6 to 13 September 2024.

The lawmaker topped the survey with 60.8 percent of voters, followed by his brother Ben who garnered 49.6 percent.

Former Senate President Vicente Sotto III — who is staging a comeback in politics — gained 48 percent of votes. Sotto remains popular in the top ranks in recent surveys.

Incumbent Senators Christopher “Bong” Go and Pia Cayetano made the fourth and fifth ranks with 41.3 percent and 40.3 percent, respectively.

In the sixth came former President Rodrigo Duterte, who took in 38 percent of votes, while Makati Mayor Abby Binay — who recently announced her senatorial bid — came in at seventh place with 37.5 percent of votes.

Meantime, Senator Bong Revilla Jr. followed Binay in eighth spot with 35.9 percent of votes.

Previous Presidential candidates and former senators Ping Lacson and Manny Pacquiao took the ninth and tenth spots, garnering 35.5 and 31.9 percent, respectively.

Presidential sister Senator Imee Marcos entered the 11th spot with 29.8 percent of votes, followed by Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa with 26.2 percent. Senator Lito Lapid came in at 13th place with 24.7 percent.