When love is unconditional, it has paws and fur, too

This is an article about love – unconditional love in four paws.

It begins in the late ‘90s, at a time when the world was younger, life was simpler and gardens were filled with strays. Nita Lichauco is a pet lover with no equivalent, who taught me about animal welfare -- over 25 years ago.

“We can do the interview in my house,” she said to me. Nervous as I was for my first writing assignment in a newspaper, I agreed.

Yes, it was about anything animals that began my life as a writer. And, yes, it was with Nita that I got my first taste of what it meant, back then and continues to mean, today, to live a life with animals.

“It is not hard to love them because they will love you first,” Nita said. “It does not matter where they come from as long as you let them into your life -- you will have love for always.”

We sat in her garden, surrounded by more stray cats than anything else. Each time a stray approached Nita, she would smile, whisper encouraging words and ask if the stray had eaten.

That is how I remember that first pet interview -- an interview that shaped my belief in unconditional love and animal welfare. “Because animals are the only creatures that give love — and ask for nothing in return,” Nita said.

Nita and the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) became part of my life 25 years ago. Though life takes many zigs and zags through the years, Nita and PAWS have remained a part of it -- then and now.

But that is getting ahead of my story.